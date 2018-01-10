HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Town of Hempstead wants reimbursement from the state for the cost of processing early tax payments.
Thousands of people lined up in the freezing cold for hours last month to pre-pay their property taxes before the federal tax overhaul which caps state and local deductions at $10,000 took effect Jan. 1.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order to allow property owners to pay some of their 2018 tax bill and deduct it on 2017 returns.
Town tax collectors worked many extra hours, even on the weekend, to accommodate residents, Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin said. The staff overtime and extra security cost the town over $100,000.
Clavin asked Sen. Elaine Phillips and Assemblyman Ed Ra to get money from the state to pay for the extra hours.
“We’re strained, the last thing we want to do is go out there and have to ask people for extra money,” Clavin said. “If it’s not reimbursed… those costs are going to be a burden out of the town’s general fund.”
“I think we’re going to have a lot of support to try to provide some support back to our municipalities,” Ra said.
“The state can give back to local government to say, ‘Thank you for doing your job,'” said Phillips.