HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island superintendent who was brought on to turn around a troubled school district has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

At the end of Tuesday’s Hempstead school board meeting, parents broke out into “Hit the Road Jack” after the board voted 3 to 2 to place Superintendent Dr. Shimon Waronker on administrative leave.

The educator, who has a history of turning around violent and under-performing schools, was assigned to the district in June, where less than half of the students graduate.

Just one day before the vote, CBS2 spoke to Waronker. He recently wrote an open letter to the community criticizing the current board majority for derailing educational improvements, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“There is deep and endemic corruption in the district and it is very important that we work collaboratively to root out the corruption, because the money is not going to the kids,” Waronker said.

Warnoker says the improvements he brought in to fix the district, like Master teachers and the non-profit agency he founded, were derailed by the school board before they could help.

“The board, without consultation, without dialogue, fired the teachers on Dec. 21,” Waronker said.

The school board claims those measures cost money the district does not have and accused Waronker of personally profiting.

When the decision came down, Waronker tweeted: “I will have news and a statement tomorrow. The children; it’s all about the children.”

There are also questions being raised about the legality of the school board’s decision to suspend Waronker, Doris reported. According to published reports, he will fight the decision.