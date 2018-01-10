Filed Under:Jamaica, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a person they say attacked a 70-year-old man on a subway in Queens last month.

Investigators say the suspect punched the victim in the face while the two were aboard a Manhattan-bound E train which was stopped inside the Sutphin Boulevard subway station.

Police say the suspect is is an approximately 5’8″  black male between 25 and 30-years old with an injury to his left eye.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

