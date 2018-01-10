NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a person they say attacked a 70-year-old man on a subway in Queens last month.
Investigators say the suspect punched the victim in the face while the two were aboard a Manhattan-bound E train which was stopped inside the Sutphin Boulevard subway station.
Police say the suspect is is an approximately 5’8″ black male between 25 and 30-years old with an injury to his left eye.
