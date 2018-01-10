Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority Police Department

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Newark Liberty International Airport employee is accused of stealing a $1,500 Louis Vuitton belt from a traveler.

Port Authority Police say a 28-year-old New Jersey man removed the belt as part of security screening around 8 p.m. Monday. He then reported it missing.

newark airport employee charged with theft papd Newark Airport Employee Accused Of Stealing Pricey Belt From Passenger

(Credit: Port Authority Police Department)

Investigators checked security cameras and conducted interviews. They later identified Osmal Reyes, a 43-year-old airport clearner from Newark, as the suspect.

Police said they searched his work trolley and found the belt rolled up in a side pocket.

Reyes was charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The belt was returned to its owner.

