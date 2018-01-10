NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Newark Liberty International Airport employee is accused of stealing a $1,500 Louis Vuitton belt from a traveler.
Port Authority Police say a 28-year-old New Jersey man removed the belt as part of security screening around 8 p.m. Monday. He then reported it missing.
Investigators checked security cameras and conducted interviews. They later identified Osmal Reyes, a 43-year-old airport clearner from Newark, as the suspect.
Police said they searched his work trolley and found the belt rolled up in a side pocket.
Reyes was charged with theft by unlawful taking.
The belt was returned to its owner.