NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four players from area teams will represent the Metropolitan Division in the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL announced the All-Star rosters Wednesday. The Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist, the Islanders’ John Tavares and Josh Bailey, and the Devils’ Taylor Hall are among the 40 players selected for the Jan. 28 showcase at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

For the third straight year, the All-Star Game will be a three-on-three tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL’s four divisions. The Metropolitan Division won last year.

Lundqvist is making his fourth All-Star appearance, his first since 2012. The 35-year-old goalie has a .924 save percentage and is allowing 2.52 goals per game for the Rangers, who are 22-15-5 and are currently in position for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Henrik Lundqvist

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist in action against the Ottawa Senators during Game 3 of the teams’ second-round playoff series on May 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s the fifth All-Star appearance for Tavares — and the fourth in a row for the Islanders’ captain. The 27-year-old center is tied for fifth in the NHL with 22 goals and tied for sixth with 51 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Josh Bailey is headed to his first All-Star game. The 28-year-old right wing has 50 points and is second in the NHL with 38 assists.

Hall is making his third All-Star appearance. The 26-year-old left wing leads the surprising Devils (22-11-8) in goals (15), assists (27) and points (42).

The full rosters:

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)
F Aleksander Barkov, FLA (1st)
F Jack Eichel, BUF (1st)
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2nd)
F Brad Marchand, BOS (2nd)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (2nd)
F Steven Stamkos, TBL* (5th)
D Mike Green, DET (2nd)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)
D Erik Karlsson, OTT (5th)
G Carey Price, MTL (6th)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (1st)
Head Coach: Jon Cooper, TBL (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)
F Josh Bailey, NYI (1st)
F Sidney Crosby, PIT (3rd)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (5th)
F Taylor Hall, NJD (3rd)
F Alex Ovechkin, WSH* (7th)
F John Tavares, NYI (5th)
D Noah Hanifin, CAR (1st)
D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)
D Kris Letang, PIT (4th)
G Braden Holtby, WSH (3rd)
G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (4th)
Head Coach: Barry Trotz, WSH (3rd)

Central Division (All-Star appearance)
F Patrick Kane, CHI (7th)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (2nd)
F Brayden Schenn, STL (1st)
F Tyler Seguin, DAL (5th)
F Eric Staal, MIN (5th)
F Blake Wheeler, WPG (1st)
D John Klingberg, DAL (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (1st)
D P.K. Subban, NSH* (3rd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (1st)
G Pekka Rinne, NSH (2nd)
Head Coach: Peter Laviolette, NSH (3rd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)
F Brock Boeser, VAN (1st)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (4th)
F Anze Kopitar, LAK (4th)
F Connor McDavid, EDM* (2nd)
F James Neal, VGK (3rd)
F Rickard Rakell, ANA (1st)
D Brent Burns, SJS (5th)
D Drew Doughty, LAK (4th)
D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, ARI (2nd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (3rd)
G Jonathan Quick, LAK (3rd)
Head Coach: Gerard Gallant, VGK (2nd)

* Fan-elected captain

