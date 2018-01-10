NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If your New Year’s resolution quickly became an epic fail, you’re not alone.

But as CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, it’s never too late to renew those resolutions.

“I’m perfect, I don’t need to make any,” Upper West Side resident Steven Harmon told Murdock.

Others like Carlson Jenkins resolved to strike it rich.

“I’d like to hit Powerball or Mega Millions,” he said.

Dawn Matthews said she resolved to “exercise, eat well, lose weight – the typical one everyone else makes.”

How quickly did she fall short?

“Yesterday,” he said with a laugh.

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner said he also made a resolution on New Year’s Eve, which he broke that evening.

He knows he’s not alone. He says most people fall flat on their resolutions within 72 hours.

“You’re not a bad person, because you relapsed,” he said.

Stratyner adds New Year’s is really an artificial date, and it’s never too late to renew those resolutions.

“Never give up. Change is possible,” he said.

Nutritionist Lauren Slayton told Murdock that far too often people resolve to do something they dread.

“People in January want to set the sexy goal. It’s not a goal they really see themselves doing,” she said. “Pick a workout you like. You have to find foods that are healthy that you’re not choking down.”

Slayton says don’t set one goal for the whole year. Think short term.

“Set a goal for January through the summer,” she said.

Slayton also suggests checking in on social media, saying it offers a degree of accountability.

“By virtue of putting it out there on social media, they’ll have a greater likelihood of doing what they want to do,” she said.

Ready to renew that resolution? Ask yourself: Can I see myself doing this? Can I see myself doing this for months?

If the answer is no, pick something else to stick to.

Slayton says it’s always best to start a resolution with “I will” instead of “I will not.” For example, “I will eat more greens, eat more fish,” is much more doable than cutting out something you cherish.