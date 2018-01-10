NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Brooklyn native Mina Marsow says she sort of got into the gymnastics business “by accident.”
The coach, teacher, trapeze artist and flutist runs Prospect Gymnastics – a gymnastics studio for children.
Marsow tells Joe Connolly she wanted to make an impact on her community and found a need in the neighborhood.
The studio quickly took off and is now open seven days a week, with four full time and three part time employees.
“We’re packed. I mean, we have 250 kids over the week that come in our gym,” said Marsow.
It’s open as just a play space in the morning, then classes start after school. They even host private parties.
She’s developed a curriculum for each age group.
“Gymnastics really helps you get over your fear,” Marsow said. “And it’s very exciting to overcome your fear.”
She also says the sport is a great confidence booster and helps with balance and coordination.
To see more Small Business Spotlight segments, click here.