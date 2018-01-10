Filed Under:Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Brooklyn native Mina Marsow says she sort of got into the gymnastics business “by accident.”

The coach, teacher, trapeze artist and flutist runs Prospect Gymnastics – a gymnastics studio for children.

Marsow tells Joe Connolly she wanted to make an impact on her community and found a need in the neighborhood.

The studio quickly took off and is now open seven days a week, with four full time and three part time employees.

“We’re packed. I mean, we have 250 kids over the week that come in our gym,” said Marsow.

It’s open as just a play space in the morning, then classes start after school. They even host private parties.

She’s developed a curriculum for each age group.

“Gymnastics really helps you get over your fear,” Marsow said. “And it’s very exciting to overcome your fear.”

She also says the sport is a great confidence booster and helps with balance and coordination.

 To see more Small Business Spotlight segments, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch