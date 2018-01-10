NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for at least two suspects after a shooting left three people wounded inside a Brooklyn deli Tuesday night.
Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the D&G Deli on the corner of Division Avenue and Berry Street in Williamsburg.
An 18-year-old man was hit three times in the chest and remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.
A 46-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 58-year-old man whose arm was grazed by a bullet are listed in serious but stable condition.
Police do not believe robbery is the motive.
“I’m surprised, this is getting crazy,” said Jose, the deli owner’s brother.
The investigation is ongoing.