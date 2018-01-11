It’s time to get into the kitchen and create some decadent desserts in honor of National Baking Month. Not the handiest baker in the kitchen? No problem. New Yorkers can improve their skills by enrolling in one of these baking classes.

Brooklyn Bread Lab

201 Moore St.

Brooklyn, NY 11206

718-418-4400

www.brooklynbreadlab.com

New Yorkers can master the art of bread making with one of Brooklyn Bread Lab’s baking classes. The Bushwick warehouse kitchen, owned and operated by the team behind Harvey at The Williamsburg Hotel, focuses on crafting bread, pasta, pastry and pizza dough. Just in time for National Baking Month, Brooklyn Bread Lab is offering three new classes, including the Laminated Puff Pastry Dough Class on January 16 and February 6. You will learn how to use freshly milled flour to bake croissant, danishes and other pastries. Eclairs and profiteroles will be the dessert of the night during the Pate a Choux Class on Jan. 30 and Feb. 20. Bread lovers can sign up for Bread Class for Beginners, which are multiple class starting on January 23. In this introductory class, participants will learn the techniques of making various types of bread, and about the science of wheat and farming.

Vaucluse

100 East 63rd St.

New York, NY 10065

646-869-2300

www.vauclusenyc.com

The Upper East Side’s chic French-inspired brasserie is getting into the baking spirit with their Viennoiserie Classes. Vaucluse Head Baker Jacqueline Eng gives people the chance to have an afternoon full of pastries, champagne and a three-course bread-inspired and wine-paired lunch. The classes will feature a kitchen tour and a hands-on Danish class. While the classes do not take place until Feb. 10, March 24 or April 21, New Yorkers can register now before the dates are booked.

DŌ

550 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY, 10012

646-892-3600

www.cookiedonyc.com

It’s hard to resist the deliciousness of cookie dough, which is why New Yorkers lined up to try the edible cookie dough from DŌ. However, now they have the opportunity to learn how to make this sweet treat from the shop’s founder. Led by Kristen Tomlan, The Cookie AcaDOmy offers various classes every month for individuals, couples and children. Each aspiring baker will receive a souvenir spatula, recipe packet, box of cookies and two customized containers of cookie dough. People will also learn about Tomlan’s path to success and why her cookie dough is different from the rest.

Red Velvet

www.RedVelvetNYC.com

Every home baker can feel like a professional with Red Velvet. The baking kit delivery service makes the process stress-free by supplying the exact measurements of all the ingredients, easy-to-follow gourmet recipes and baking pans. From cupcakes to tarts and cakes, there is something for every sweet tooth, including the Nutella Cupcakes and Madeleines with Orange Blossoms. Once you try Red Velvet, you might fall in love with baking and can even join their subscription service. Subscribers receive two kits per month, which are delivered on the first Thursday of the month.

Institute of Culinary Education

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281

212-847-0700

www.ice.edu

One of New York’s premier culinary schools offers an array of baking classes throughout January. Whether you are just entering the dessert world or have been making sweet treats for a while, there are classes for every skill level. In the Macaroons, Macarons and Amaretti class, students will learn the different recipes and style of making the beloved European dessert. There are other classes educating New Yorkers on how to make eclairs, classic Viennese desserts, bread and bagels. Children can become junior chefs with Baking Camp. Ideal for children between 10 and 17 years old, the five-day baking camp gives students the chance to gain skills in pastry, bread and dessert making, including making homemade ice cream and buttermilk biscuits.

Natural Gourmet Institute

48 West 21st Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10010

212-645-5170

naturalgourmetinstitute.com

Vegan bakers can discover their sweet tooth at the Natural Gourmet Institute. Continuing their mission of encouraging chefs to create deliciously healthy meals, the institute offers a 3-day intensive Vegan Baking Techniques workshop where students learn how to make cookies, bars, baklava, pies, cakes and bread. For a sweeter class, experience Treat Yourself: Decadent Vegan Desserts, where students learn to make dishes such as Hot Cocoa Mug Cakes, Black Cherry Ice Cream and Coconut Lime Tart, among others.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.