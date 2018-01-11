NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark are looking for a man who they said is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of “multiple minors.”
Authorities say officers were called to a South Ward home back in August of last year on a call of sex assault against children.
Following an investigation, police said they identified 35-year-old Fredrick Ferguson as the suspect and now have a warrant for his arrest.
Police say Ferguson is 5’10” tall and about 170 pounds with a thin build and a burn scar on one of his forearms.
According to police, he has been known to sometimes speak with a Jamaican accent and frequents the Branch Brook Park area and shelters in Newark and in New York City.
Anyone with information about Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867) or by visiting www.newarkpd.org.
All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.