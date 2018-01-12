Good Morning,
Temps are rising today as a warm & cold front approach the area. Rain will fall most of the day and temps will rise most of the day.
We can expect .75 – 2.5″ of rain around the area. Widespread flooding is possible north of NYC as the temps melt the snow and the layer of frost also melts causing river levels to rise. This will cause a swelling of streams and you could see some water in your back yards especially if you live near said bodies of water.
Temps drop hard by Saturday afternoon into the low 30s. G