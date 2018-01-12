Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning,

nu tu future rainfall rpm 1/12 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Temps are rising today as a warm & cold front approach the area. Rain will fall most of the day and temps will rise most of the day.

nu tu future snowfall euro2 1/12 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

We can expect .75 – 2.5″ of rain around the area. Widespread flooding is possible north of NYC as the temps melt the snow and the layer of frost also melts causing river levels to rise. This will cause a swelling of streams and you could see some water in your back yards especially if you live near said bodies of water.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k wide 1/12 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Temps drop hard by Saturday afternoon into the low 30s. G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch