3 To See At ACC: Meet Allen, Medusa & Candy!

New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Allen, Medusa & Candy!

Allen (7878) Allen is a sweet red-eyed white rabbit who is a bunny teenager. He has been at the shelter since he was a wee bun and is now maturing into a delightful bundle of joy. He is curious and energetic and will make a loving companion for years to come. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Allen HERE.

Medusa (17365) Brought in as a stray, Medusa is becoming a favorite of Staten Island. She performed excellently during her behavior assessment and can go home with any family! Find this special girl at Staten Island ACC: 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Medusa HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Candy (17367) You’ll have a hard time finding a cat sweeter than Candy. She’s an easygoing, calm, and affectionate lady who’s looking for a forever home. Find this sweet girl at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Candy HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Saturday, 1/13, 12pm – 4pm: Pet Health Store. 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, New York 10024

Sunday, 1/14, 12pm – 4pm: ACC Adoptions with NYPD 25th Precinct. Pleasant Avenue & 117th street, New York 10035

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.