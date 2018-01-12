Among our picks for the best in eating, drinking, and merrymaking this weekend are a Jewish film festival, an innovative performance festival, and a Balkan music festival. Bundle up,and have fun!

COIL Festival 2018

Performance Space 22

150 First Avenue

New York, NY 10009

(212) 477-5829

performancespacenewyork.org

Is your January looking a little lackluster? Melancholy? Low on the creativity? Give your inner life a boost with the 13th annual COIL Festival, which seeks to “explore the vitality of live performance . . . through contemporary artists from diverse genres, cultures, and perspectives.” Performers come from across disciplines, from dance to theater to multimedia art and promise to excite and enthrall. Now through Sunday, February 4, see schedule for details, tickets required.

New York Jewish Film Festival 2018

Walter Reade Theater

165 West 65th Street

New York, NY 10023

(212) 875-5600

www.filmlinc.org

A partnership between the Jewish Museum and the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the 27th annual New York Jewish Film Festival offers attendees the chance to see movies “explor[ing] the diversity of Jewish experience” from around the world, via documentaries, new releases, restored classics, animation, narratives, and shorts. Many screenings will be followed by Q&As and talks. Now through Tuesday, January 23, see schedule for details, tickets required.



Winter Jazzfest

Various venues

New York, NY

(917) 349-8090

www.winterjazzfest.com

As in past years, the annual celebration of jazz known as Winter Jazzfest goes well beyond promoting this particular musical genre. Indeed, this year’s festival will include talks on immigration, protest and sexism in jazz, as well as an array of performances by musicians both established and up-and-coming, some hundreds of artists and groups in all. It’s been called the “#1 Jazz Festival in North America” for good reason. Now through Wednesday, January 17, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Zlatne Uste Golden Festival

Grand Prospect Hall

263 Prospect Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 788-0777

goldenfest.org

This weekend, the Balkans come to Brooklyn. The Golden Festival is the city’s largest Balkan music event, featuring more than 50 bands, from old-world traditionalists to folk stylists to modern musicians, on several stages at the majestic Grand Prospect Hall. You’ll dance, you’ll clap, you’ll think you’ve left the city. Profits go to Balkan educational and relief organizations. Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13, see schedule for details, tickets required.

50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred

Apollo Theater

253 West 125 St.

New York, NY 10027

(212) 531-5300

www.apollotheater.org

“50 Years After MLK: A Dream Deferred” will feature such panelists as Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Linda Sarsour, co-founder of the Women’s March, discussing and debating topics like what Dr. King’s vision and legacy look like in our current political climate. Sunday, January 14, event starts at 3 pm, free, RSVP to ensure your spot.

