NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a pair of late night burglary suspects who they say have been targeting businesses across Manhattan in the last month.

So far, police said the duo have gotten away with more than $60,000 in cash, surveillance video equipment and even liquor from at least 16 businesses.

In some cases, investigators said the men got in through unlocked basement doors. In other cases, police said they forced their way in through the front.

The first reported incident happened at a Dunkin’ Donuts on East 34th Street back on Dec. 9. Police said they broke open the safe and ATM, getting away with $3,800 in cash.

Five days later, police said they did the same at another Dunkin’ Donuts on East 23rd Street.

Police said they stole $9,200 in cash from an ATM and a safe at Ray’s Pizza on 2nd Avenue on Dec. 18 after breaking in through the basement.

Then on the day after Christmas, authorities said the broke into a bar, the Irish Exit on 2nd Avenue, forced opened a safe and an ATM. Police said they got away with about $8,800 in cash.

Between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, police said they targeted at least five different businesses, including Mango Mango on St. Marks Place where they stole $350 and the business’s surveillance system hard drive.

And police said they’ve continued their spree into the new year, sometimes even targeting restaurants like the Roast Kitchen and Dill & Parsely on Madison Avenue around the corner from each other on the very same night on Jan. 4.

In addition to taking thousands of dollars from both locations, they also made off with Roast Kitchen’s surveillance equipment, police said.

The most recent incidents happened overnight Wednesday.

Police said they stole keys from BNS Real Estate on 3rd Avenue after forcing open the front door. They then broke into Dos Toros on Lexington Avenue where police said they removed two safes with contained $8,000 in cash and the store’s surveillance system.

