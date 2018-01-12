1010 WINS– You’ve certainly seen those ethereal and majestic mom-to-be photoshoots displaying proud, expecting mothers surrounded by clouds and flowers, in a wide-open field where everything wonderful flows like a river of love through a valley of wonder.
This is not one of those photoshoots.
When Kristin Johnson of Atlanta, GA decided to pose for a set of maternity photos, she knew she wanted to do something different — something “spicier” if you will.
So Kristin chose to have her background be that of one of her favorite places, “a place that I can turn to anytime I get a craving or just don’t have the energy to cook dinner,” she says. “A place that many of us have a fondness for in our hearts – TACO BELL.”
Photographer Kelly Daniels of Cosmic Creativ helped with the pictures, which were edited and posted by Kristin on her personal blog, Strollers and Stilettos.
“Huge thanks to Taco Bell for always being there for me in my time of taco needs,” she says in the post, “and for helping my dream come true of having this shoot at one of your beautiful Atlanta locations!
“I hope you enjoyed my pictures as much as we did shooting them.”
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana