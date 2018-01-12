CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Tide Pod Challenge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Safety experts are warning about a dangerous social media challenge involving teenagers.

They’re popping detergent pods in the mouths and then posting the videos online.

Many of the social media videos are recorded and posted by minors. They’re putting the poisonous laundry pods in their mouths for clicks and internet fame.

They call it the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

Marc Pagan, 19, did it on a dare. He told CBS2 he knew better but did it anyway.

“A lot of people were just saying how stupid I was or how – why would I be willing to do that?” he said. “No one should be putting anything like that in their mouths, you know?”

Now authorities say what started as an internet joke has gone too far.

Ann Marie Buerkle, acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says ingesting any of the liquid carries a deadly risk.

The pods are bright and colorful and to children, they can look like candy.

At least 10 deaths have been linked to ingesting the pods. Two were toddlers, eight were seniors with dementia.

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide products, told CBS News, “They should not be played with… even if meant as a joke. Safety is no laughing matter.”

Buerkle says her group has worked with manufacturers to make the packets less attractive to children.

“Making that laundry packet opaque, less attractive, less colorful,” she said. “Reducing the toxicity and the strength of laundry detergents.”

