NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Trump met Stephanie Clifford, whose goes by the name Stormy Daniels in films, at a 2006 golf event. That was a year after Trump’s marriage to his wife, Melania.
According to the Journal’s report, Clifford reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election, which prevented her from going public.
Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen says Trump denies any such relationship with Clifford. Clifford has previously denied an alleged relationship with Trump.
The White House is calling the Journal’s story “old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Just think, if the ‘media’ had been this tight on JFK’s sexual affairs, he might still be alive today (barely – just making a point) becuz he would’ve been impeached based upon the morals of the 60’s. So I guess you can say the ‘silent media’ helped get JFK assassinated by keeping their, including CBS’s, mouths shut about his illicit activities!