CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
COMMUTER ALERT: Portion Of NJ Turnpike Shut Down Due To Fog | Traffic Updates
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees, Yu Darvish

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yu Darvish backtracked Friday after initially refuting a report that he received a long-term contract offer from the Yankees.

On Thursday, Michael Kay reported on his ESPN radio show that the Yankees offered the four-time All-Star pitcher a seven-year, $160 million contract but withdrew it when Darvish didn’t accept it within 48 hours.

But on Twitter on Friday, the free agent right-hander responded to someone urging him to sign with the Yankees by saying, “They don’t give me offer yet.”

Several hours later, however, Darvish returned to Twitter to clarify that there actually was an offer made “but the numbers are not correct.” He did not disclose the terms of the offer.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told WFAN on Thursday that he has been in contact with Darvish’s agent, but he did not acknowledge that an offer was made. Instead, he indicated that the salary Darvish is likely to command could be a sticking point for the Yankees, who have an undisclosed, self-imposed salary cap. The Yankees are determined to stay below the $197 million luxury tax threshold in 2018.

Yu Darvish

The Dodgers’ Yu Darvish pitches in the first inning during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Astros on Oct. 27, 2017, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Photo by LG Patterson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

“The higher the cost of the player, if it’s a trade or a free agent signing … I would have to create more financial room so we do not trip up that luxury tax when the dust settles at the end of this year, unless ownership changes their mind on that,” said Cashman, who called Darvish “a tremendous pitcher.”

The Yanks’ GM added that he may only be able to make one more significant acquisition this offseason and has been wrestling with whether to reinforce the rotation or add a veteran infielder.

MORE: Palladino: Yankees Should Wait Out Darvish, Not Make A Big Trade

The Yankees’ rotation currently includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia. If they don’t sign another pitcher, Jordan Montgomery would likely return as the No. 5 starter.

Darvish, 31, was 10-12 last season with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts. He, however, struggled mightily in the World Series, allowing nine runs over two starts, both in which he failed to get out of the second inning.

Over five seasons in the majors, Darvish is 56-42 with a 3.42 ERA and 1,021 strikeouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch