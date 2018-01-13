NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is facing charges after an altercation turned deadly in a home in Brownsville, Brooklyn late Friday.
Neighbors say they’ve heard arguing coming from a two-story house on Howard Avenue before, but they never paid much attention to it.
On Friday, the arguing turned deadly.
Police say 29-year-old Rachelle Watson-Stanley called 911 to report an assault. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck.
One neighbor said she wasn’t sure what had happened, but she saw medics take the victim out into an ambulance.
“It didn’t look good,” she told 1010 WINS’ Holli Haerr. “They were doing chest compressions.”
Police say the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.
Watson-Stanley has been charged in the deadly stabbing. She claims, according to investigators, that the victim punched her first.