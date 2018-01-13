NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 50 people showed up at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on Saturday – not for medical advice, but to discuss taxes and how the plan that was passed in Washington might affect them.
Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez hosted the event with a panel of experts. She told 1010 WINS’ Holli Haerr she wants to help New Yorkers understand the plan.
“They need to have the information; they need to know that this is an assault, an attack on working families,” she said. “It’s going to undermine the programs that are important to working families in this country, such as Medicare, Medicaid and even Social Security.”
Many people said they’re worried about their children, their mortgage deductions and how they’ll be able to stay in their homes.
“I have two stepdaughters and I have two small children that I have to provide for,” one woman said.
“What happens with me and my family and my kids?” a man asked.
“What’s going to happen? I really don’t know,” said another. “When I fill out my taxes, then I’ll find out.”
Supporters, however, say the plan will provide tax relief to people and will encourage companies to create jobs in the U.S.