NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A two-alarm fire broke out near Amtrak-owned train tracks in Newark, New Jersey Saturday morning, causing headaches along several NJ TRANSIT lines.

The Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines were briefly suspended in both directions between Newark Airport and Penn Station New York, according to the transit agency.

NEC and NJCL suspended both directions between Newark Airport and PSNY and RVL suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn all due to fire department activity near Newark. NJT Bus and private carriers will cross honor. PATH cross honoring @ 33rd, HOB and NWK. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 13, 2018

Additionally, the Raritan Valley Line was suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station due to the response to the blaze.

NJ TRANSIT riders took to Twitter to post video of the flames, which broke out in a building close to the tracks approaching Newark Penn Station around 11 a.m.

so this is happening right now [newark] I hope no one was caught in this. pic.twitter.com/GiETaCUnWw — Kali (@dippedonuts) January 13, 2018

Service resumed with delays of up to 60 minutes in both directions.

NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers were cross honoring NJ TRANSIT rail tickets, as was PATH service at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark Stations.

