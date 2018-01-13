CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man turned the tables on a package thief.

Two packages recently delivered to his Clifton home were stolen, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported. So he set up a trap to see if the thief would come back.

“She probably thought it was makeup, because it said Sephora on the side of it,” retired Marine Joe Lignal told Logan.

But it was just a bag of broccoli.

“I decided I was going to set a trap, because that’s the only way to get them,” he said.

Days before, Lignal’s pregnant girlfriend was expecting two important packages to be delivered to their Howard Avenue home by UPS.

“They did an investigation, and I figured they got stolen,” he said.

She was waiting for makeup and the dress she had her heart set on wearing for her baby shower later this month.

“I was crying. I was really upset,” said Janeva Martinez. “It ruined my baby shower, for me at least.”

To make matters worse, the dress is now out of stock in her size.

Angered, that’s when Lignal put his plan into action. He placed the box on the steps and then sat in his car, waiting to see if the thief would return.

“Noticed so many people trying to take the package and just never did it,” he said. “They stopped, looked at it, just drove past. People walked, stared at it.”

After two hours, he went back inside his home. But he knew someone would try and steal the package. So after 10 minutes, he looked out his window, and there she was.

“I just stared at her. She made a left and a right look, and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to go out the door,’” he said.

Surveillance video shows him confronting the woman.

“I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing with that package? It’s not yours.’ She said, ‘I don’t want it anyway,’” he said.

But Lignal wasn’t letting her get away with it. He says he followed her down the street, through yards and over fences.

He said police arrived within five minutes and arrested the woman – all for a box of broccoli.

“The police officers told her, and the cops got a kick out of it,” he said.

So did his girlfriend, who hopes the thief has learned her lesson.

Police did not respond to CBS2 about the case, but Lignal says the woman who was arrested is a Clifton resident who lives just a few blocks away.