NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 75-year-old man was attacked and robbed in a matter of minutes in Brooklyn not long ago, and it was all caught on camera.
Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects Sunday morning.
As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, the attack happened at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, in front of 1625 Emmons Ave. in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.
The man was first approached by a male suspect who punched him in the face and injured him, police said.
Afterward, the suspect was approached by a woman who began chatting him up, grabbed an envelope containing $50 from his hand, and ran away, police said.
The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his face and as taken to Brooklyn Veterans Hospital for treatment, police said.
The male suspect was described as black and in his 20s, wearing a light-colored hooded shirt.
The female suspect was described as Hispanic and between 20 and 30, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing about 120 pounds, with a dark-colored hooded shirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.