NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up on Monday, many volunteers hit the streets this weekend to honor the civil rights leader.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported Sunday, 2,500 volunteers have been working across the city this weekend to take part in Hunger Free America’s MLK Serve-a-Thon.
In Crown Heights, Brooklyn, eight high school students walked through the community and handed out information fliers, in hopes of getting more people help with the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
“They can use it to supplement their income to have fresh, healthy food throughout the year,” said Alli Lesovoy of Repair the World.
Nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers face hunger, including one out of every five children.