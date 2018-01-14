CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Limor Suss, National Soup Month, Soup Recipes. Andrea Grymes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — January is National Soup Month, and what better meal to warm your belly on a cold winter’s night.

Whether you’re partial to broth or bisque, a hearty bowl of soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu with some recipes Sunday.

Chicken & Dumplings Soup
What you need:
4 cups chicken broth
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
1/4 tsp poultry seasoning
1 can buttermilk biscuits
1 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup of chopped celery

• Heat broth, shredded chicken, cream of chicken soup and poultry seasoning to boiling, simmer 5 minutes
• On lightly floured surface, roll or pat each biscuit into small strips
• Drop strips, one at a time, into boiling chicken mixture. Add carrots and celery. Reduce heat to low.
• Cover, simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent dumplings from sticking.

Beer Cheese Soup
3 cups cheddar cheese
8 oz. Lager
1/4 cup flour
1 cup whole milk
2 cups chicken broth
1 small onion

Directions:
1. Sauté onion until soft
2. Add chicken broth, flour, milk and beer
3. Simmer for 15 minutes
4. Add cheese , stir until melted
5. Serve with pretzel rolls (optional)

Potato Soup In 5 Minutes?

Potato soup takes a while to make, and sometimes we just want a warm delicious soup that won’t take a few hours, even if you have a pressure cooker.

They sell potato soup in a bag at the supermarket and it’s delish!

• Bring 4 cups of water to a boil
• Whisk in contents of one pouch of soup
• Reduce heat, simmer 5 min, stirring occasionally
• Remove from heat, let stand 5 min
• Serve in a bread bowl

Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese “Dippers”

• 1 onion chopped
• 1/2 tbsp finely chopped garlic
• 1 can of chopped tomatoes
• Handful of basil leaves

1. Sauté onions, garlic and chopped tomatoes, stirring until tomatoes have broken down and are soft
2. Season with salt & pepper
3. Remove from heat, add basil.
4. If necessary, blend with a stick blender until smooth

Matzo Ball Soup

½ cup matzo meal
2 eggs
2 tbsp oil

How to make:
Whisk eggs & vegetable oil
Mix in matzo meal
Place in fridge for 15 min
Form matzo mixture into balls
Bring water to boil, add chicken consomme, add matzo balls
Cover tightly, reduce heat and simmer about 20 min

The Ultimate Cold Weather Food: Chili! (Technically Not A Soup)

• 1 onion
• 1 lb ground meat or turkey
• 1 can chopped tomatoes
• 1 can black beans,
• 1 can kidney beans
• 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
• 2 tsp. Chili powder
• 1 tsp. Ground cumin
• 1 tsp oregano
• 2 tbsp tomato paste
• 1 tsp minced garlic
• Sauté onion, once softened, add ground turkey, stirring occassionally
• Stir in garlic and tomato paste, transfer to slow cooker
• Add canned tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, chicken broth, chili powder, cumin and oregano, salt & pepper
• Cook on high for 4 hours, until the chili has thickened.
• Season to taste

