NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police early Sunday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a police officer in Times Square late the night before.
The officer was trying to stop a dark-colored four-door sedan that was being driven recklessly along 42nd Street, but the driver sped off and hit the officer.
It happened near the AMC Empire 25 movie theaters between Seventh and Eighth avenues just before midnight, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with a minor leg injury. He was treated and released.