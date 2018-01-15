PERRIS, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 brothers and sisters, ranging in age from two to 29, were locked up in filthy conditions, with some of them malnourished and chained to beds.
Police said they discovered “children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings” and said their parents could not explain why the children were restrained.
Officials say the girl who managed to escape and call 911 was 17 but appeared to be about 10 because of her poor condition.
Deputies assumed the 12 other children were juveniles but seven were actually adults, ranging from 18 to 29.
David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, were arrested at the scene and each charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment. They were each being held on $9 million bail.
Police said the victims were transported to the police station to be interviewed and were given food and water after they told deputies they were starving. The six children and seven adult victims were transported to a local hospitals and admitted for treatment.
