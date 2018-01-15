WFAN Host, Jets Beat Reporter Snipe At Each Other For 15 Minutes Over Current States Of Gang Green, Jaguars
NEW YORK (WFAN) — WFAN host Joe Benigno and Daily News reporter Manish Mehta had a serious difference of opinion on Monday afternoon.

The two engaged in a heated back and forth over a recent column Mehta wrote comparing Todd Bowles’ 10-6 season with the Jets in 2015 to the 10-6 mark engineered by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone this season.

Doug Marrone

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone looks on during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Steelers on Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Following the 2014 season, Marrone exercised an out clause in his contract to leave his position as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, and interviewed for the Jets’ opening. New York ultimately hired Bowles on Jan. 14, 2015, six days before Jacksonville hired Marrone as its assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Marrone was named the Jaguars’ interim head coach on Dec. 19, 2016, following the firing of Gus Bradley. Jacksonville split the final two games of that season and the interim tag was removed from Marrone’s title on Jan. 9, 2017.

Since hiring Bowles, the Jets have gone 20-28, including back-to-back 5-11 records, while Marrone, in his first full season, has the Jags one win from the Super Bowl, thanks to their 45-42 upset win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Benigno made it clear he believes the Jets would have been better off hiring Marrone, while Mehta maintained that Bowles isn’t nearly as bad a coach as some believe.

Please click on the audio player above to hear all the fireworks.

