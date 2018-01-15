NEW YORK (WFAN) — WFAN host Joe Benigno and Daily News reporter Manish Mehta had a serious difference of opinion on Monday afternoon.
The two engaged in a heated back and forth over a recent column Mehta wrote comparing Todd Bowles’ 10-6 season with the Jets in 2015 to the 10-6 mark engineered by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone this season.
Following the 2014 season, Marrone exercised an out clause in his contract to leave his position as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, and interviewed for the Jets’ opening. New York ultimately hired Bowles on Jan. 14, 2015, six days before Jacksonville hired Marrone as its assistant head coach and offensive line coach.
Marrone was named the Jaguars’ interim head coach on Dec. 19, 2016, following the firing of Gus Bradley. Jacksonville split the final two games of that season and the interim tag was removed from Marrone’s title on Jan. 9, 2017.
MORE: Jets Announce Contract Extensions For Maccagnan And Bowles
Since hiring Bowles, the Jets have gone 20-28, including back-to-back 5-11 records, while Marrone, in his first full season, has the Jags one win from the Super Bowl, thanks to their 45-42 upset win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Benigno made it clear he believes the Jets would have been better off hiring Marrone, while Mehta maintained that Bowles isn’t nearly as bad a coach as some believe.
Bowles 10-6 Was with Rexs Team, Bowles Is garbage
I don’t take either side regarding this particular argument, but I am sick of Joe’s negative ranting about the Jets and Bowles in particular. I like Evan alone, rarely listen to the two of them.