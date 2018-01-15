NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — People around the nation Monday are honoring the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and this year, it happens to fall on the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s actual birthday.
There are events happening around the Tri-State area, including day of service events, unity marches and tributes.
In New York, a free public program is being held Monday morning in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, near the state Capitol, featuring a performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday.
Speakers will include Lola Brabham, the acting state civil service commissioner, and SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson. The holiday events also will include a march to a nearby King Monument and an Albany City Hall carillon concert.
Brooklyn is hosting New York City’s largest public celebration, the 32nd annual Brooklyn tribute at the Brooklyn Academy of music Monday morning.
In New Jersey, Gov.-Elect, Phil Murphy is participating in a statewide day of service.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)