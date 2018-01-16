Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
The cold persists this afternoon, but our temps will finally approach normal. As for the snow, it looks to stay off to our north and west and remain light through the rush.
Snow (north and west) and rain (south and east) will overspread the region late tonight through early tomorrow with the city right on the line. Additional snowfall is expected north and west through daybreak.
We’ll transition from rain to snow through the rush until it’s mainly snow by mid morning. The snow will linger through about midday, but then we’ll start to see things gradually clear up in the afternoon and evening.
As for Thursday, we’ll get off to a pretty cold start, but the payoff will be a generally brighter, quieter day.