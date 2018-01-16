NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The flu is suspected in the death of a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut.
Fourth-grader Nico Mallozzi tested positive for Influenza B when he died Sunday, the town’s health director told the Stamford Advocate.
Nearly 400 family and friends gathered for a prayer service held in memory of the boy at Saint Aloysius Parish on Monday.
“It was difficult for us to sing the hymns even because we were so affected by this, so broken up. But it was important to be together and I asked everyone toward the end of the service to turn and embrace one another and I think that was very powerful,” Fr. Rob Kinnally said.
Mallozi was a fourth grader at the West School and loved playing hockey.
He was known for his energy, enthusiasm and big personality.
His older brother is still recovering from the flu.