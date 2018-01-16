CBS 2The suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO […]
WCBS 880The suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams […]
1010 WINSThe suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, […]
WFANThe suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success […]
WLNYThe suspect is seen talking to sales clerks on Aug. 2, 2014. (credit: Handout) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our […]
Filed Under:Flu, New Canaan, Sean Adams

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The flu is suspected in the death of a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut.

Fourth-grader Nico Mallozzi tested positive for Influenza B when he died Sunday, the town’s health director told the Stamford Advocate.

Nearly 400 family and friends gathered for a prayer service held in memory of the boy at Saint Aloysius Parish on Monday.

“It was difficult for us to sing the hymns even because we were so affected by this, so broken up. But it was important to be together and I asked everyone toward the end of the service to turn and embrace one another and I think that was very powerful,” Fr. Rob Kinnally said.

Mallozi was a fourth grader at the West School and loved playing hockey.

He was known for his energy, enthusiasm and big personality.

His older brother is still recovering from the flu.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch