CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Local TV, Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to include congestion pricing for Manhattan drivers when he unveils his proposed 2018-2019 budget on Tuesday.

For over a decade, the four bridges over the East River connecting Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens have been the target of mass transit advocates who have yearned to put tolls on them.

But the governor told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer that the “Fix NYC” panel is “going to be talking about a zone rather than bridges.”

Hanging his hat on his panel of experts, Cuomo’s congestion pricing plan will raise money for mass transit by charging drivers to enter Manhattan’s central business district. Boundaries, fees and exact hours the fees will be charged would  be worked out later.

“The bridges were a crude instrument,” Cuomo said. “Really what you want to do is keep people out of the highly congested areas at the time of the highest congestion and we now have the capacity to put up tolling machines on any corner, any block.”

Kramer asked the governor if the hours could be adjusted so, for example, shift workers or hospital workers could get to work with out paying a fee.

“That’s just what this commission has worked on because the variables are infinite,” he said. “You can pick times, you can do discounts, you can do whatever you want with the technology that we now have.”

Sources say the plan is also expected to add a hefty surcharge for app-based car services like Uber and Lyft.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who prefers to tax millionaires to fix the subways, refused to comment, Kramer reported.

Reaction from New Yorkers was mixed.

“That’s horrible because, you know, we’re not making money to begin with and now it’s going to cost more money to come into the city,” said driver Fahim Hannan.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Upper West Side resident Lesley Weinsberg. “Traffic’s gotten worse and worse and it’s difficult to get around.”

More congestion pricing details are expected later this week from the “Fix NYC” panel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch