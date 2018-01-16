NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to include congestion pricing for Manhattan drivers when he unveils his proposed 2018-2019 budget on Tuesday.

For over a decade, the four bridges over the East River connecting Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens have been the target of mass transit advocates who have yearned to put tolls on them.

But the governor told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer that the “Fix NYC” panel is “going to be talking about a zone rather than bridges.”

Hanging his hat on his panel of experts, Cuomo’s congestion pricing plan will raise money for mass transit by charging drivers to enter Manhattan’s central business district. Boundaries, fees and exact hours the fees will be charged would be worked out later.

“The bridges were a crude instrument,” Cuomo said. “Really what you want to do is keep people out of the highly congested areas at the time of the highest congestion and we now have the capacity to put up tolling machines on any corner, any block.”

Kramer asked the governor if the hours could be adjusted so, for example, shift workers or hospital workers could get to work with out paying a fee.

“That’s just what this commission has worked on because the variables are infinite,” he said. “You can pick times, you can do discounts, you can do whatever you want with the technology that we now have.”

Sources say the plan is also expected to add a hefty surcharge for app-based car services like Uber and Lyft.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who prefers to tax millionaires to fix the subways, refused to comment, Kramer reported.

Reaction from New Yorkers was mixed.

“That’s horrible because, you know, we’re not making money to begin with and now it’s going to cost more money to come into the city,” said driver Fahim Hannan.

“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Upper West Side resident Lesley Weinsberg. “Traffic’s gotten worse and worse and it’s difficult to get around.”

More congestion pricing details are expected later this week from the “Fix NYC” panel.