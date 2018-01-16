CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Automobiles, car restoration, custom cars, Family, Restoration

1010 WINS-Cam Dedman just might have just given his 81-year-old grandfather the greatest birthday present ever.

Fred Lamar never thought his beloved 1957 Chevy Bel Air would ever hit the road again, but his best friend and grandson Cam decided to fully restore the car he bought when he was just 28-years-old.

restored car thumb Grandfather Gets Emotional After Receiving His Restored 50 Year Old Chevy Bel Air

(Photo: Cameron Dedman)

Cam, a Kentucky auto mechanic, worked tirelessly on renovating the classic automobile and it seems like it was well worth the effort.

See Also: 100-Year-Old Vikings Fan Gets Personal Team Invite To Attend Playoffs

In a post on Facebook along with a collection of photos and a list of his restorations, Cam says his grandfather “about passed out” upon receiving the incredible gift.

“I have been doing a full frame off restoration of this car a big surprise for my grandpa. He’s owned the car since the 50s. He’s my best friend and truly deserves it.”

Cam put his hard work, grease, and sweat into restoring the metal work and frame, interior body and underbody exhaust, wiring, stereo, air conditioner, steering, brakes, and suspension as well as custom accessories and refinishing.

The duo shares a love of classic cars and plan to take the newly restored Bel Air to car shows in the area.

You can view photos of the car and the emotional birthday surprise below.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch