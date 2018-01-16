NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new shelter is set to open on West 58th Street in Midtown, and neighbors said they did not receive proper notification.
Lawmakers, police and the local community board said they were not notified of a homeless shelter opening on West 58th Street, although the Department of Homeless Services said notice went out Jan. 9.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said notice is given after the shelter is publicly announced.
“We have an opportunity to figure out what will be done to make it work best for the community. If someone has an alternative location at that point, we’re going to look at that too,” the mayor said. “But we have to keep moving forward a plan. We cannot afford to keep waiting.”
Homeless Services said that timeline is about 30 to 60 days before the opening of the shelter. Residents and business owners said that is not much time for input as to what works best in the community.