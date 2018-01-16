NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A horse carriage was involved in an accident Tuesday on Central Park South.
Witnesses told the advocacy group NYCLASS that two carriages were vying for the front of the line in order to be the first available for business when one of the carriage’s wheels lifted and overturned.
“Today’s incident is the latest example of how New York City’s carriage industry, as it currently operates, threatens the safety of both carriage horses and pedestrians,” the group said in a statement.
The horse was spooked but did not fall to the ground.
Pedestrians helped get the carriage back on its wheels.