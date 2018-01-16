NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s a girl!
Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, announced Tuesday that their third baby was born early Monday via surrogate and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Kardashian West made the announcement on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love.”
The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”
Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.
The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.
