NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —The city’s new transit boss started his first day on the job Tuesday by riding the subway.

Andy Byford, the new president of New York City Transit, took the subway to MTA headquarters and said it’s something that he plans to do everyday.

“I will be riding the system everyday, I’ve never owned a car in my life, I don’t intend to buy a car here,” Byford said.

He stepped off a No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station and described his commute from Grand Central as “flawless.”

Byford said he’ll sit down with the mayor to focus on ways to improve bus, subway and paratransit service for nearly 6 million riders. He also wants to boost worker morale.

“I will expect people to do a good job. Everyone’s gotta up their game, myself included” Byford said. “I know what needs to be done and my plea would be absolutely hold me to account, absolutely challenge me, keep my feet to the fire, but let me get on with the job.”

Byford’s last job was turning around a broken transit system in Toronto. As part of his turnaround, Byford shut down entire lines for repairs and the same could be in store for the city.

“There’s no gain without some pain,” Byford said. “Clearly you cannot upgrade signals effectively, you cannot do that properly unless you give track crews access to the track and that does mean that we will have to find a way of doing that.”

Byford said in the short term he plans to get the machine to run more effectively.

“In the longer term we have to bite the bullet, we have to find a way to upgrade the signalling on all of the lines,” he said.

Byford takes the job as the mayor and governor squabble over who will pay for repairs. He wants to be left out of the infighting.

“What I would hope is that I’m allowed the time and the space to do what I need to do. I work best when I’m left alone to get on with the job,” Byford said.

He said charging drivers to enter Midtown Manhattan is an idea worth studying.

