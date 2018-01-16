CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers stopped to help deliver a baby early Tuesday while they directed traffic in Hell’s Kitchen.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the two NYPD officers had just started their day enforcing “do not block the box,” when an exception arose.

“This is definitely at the top of the list of an experience I will never forget,” said Officer Tiffany Phillips.

Phillips and her partner, Officer Carlos Guadalupe – both 12-year veterans – were flagged down by a man at Tenth Avenue and 41st Street. He and his wife were trying to get to Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital, but the baby was not waiting.

“They were scared in the beginning,” Phillips said. “When the baby was born, the baby was not breathing, so I believe any parent would have been scared and frantic. But once the baby started breathing, things started to calm down a little bit.”

One officer went to a hotel close by to get blankets. And the baby was not breathing at first, so they put him on his abdomen and gave him a few pats, and he started coughing and breathing.

The mother and her son were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and were said to be doing fine.

