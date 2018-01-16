CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey’s next governor will start the day with prayer and end it with a party.

Democrat Phil Murphy will become the state’s 56th governor, succeeding Republican Chris Christie after he is sworn in at the War Memorial in Trenton Tuesday.

Before that ceremony, Murphy and his wife will attend at prayer service at Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton. An inaugural ball will take place later Tuesday at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford.

Murphy has said the inauguration represents more than a transfer of power, casting the event in the same language he used throughout the campaign to succeed Christie.

“It is going to be a celebration of all that’s right about our state and of our uniting to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey,” he said.

Murphy campaigned on more funding for public education, free college, money towards the public employee pension fund and creating a state bank.

Along with raising taxes, the governor-elect believes he’ll find millions in state revenue by legalizing marijuana within his first 100 days in office.

In a ride-along this weekend, Murphy took a tour of NJ TRANSIT and focused on failing infrastructure.

“The one thing you got to get right is commuter rail and we’ve not gotten it right,” he said.

According to published reports, he’s asking high ranking NJ TRANSIT employees to submit their resignations that would be effective as he’s sworn in Tuesday, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“We need to put the right leadership in with the right priorities and vision in place,” Murphy said.

And in a major departure from Christie, Murphy supports a sanctuary state to protect immigrants.

Christie said farewell in his final state of the state address last week, using the speech to cite accomplishments during his two terms and to issue a warning that some could come undone.

“I leave you today grateful, happy and a better man than I was when I walked in here for the first time eight years ago,” he said.

Murphy has never held political office and earned his fortune as an executive at Goldman Sachs.

