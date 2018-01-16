CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV, Sneeze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flu season is widespread in every state except Hawaii, and the Centers for Disease Control says the overall hospitalization rate is also high.

One of the common ways the flu is spread is by coughing, sneezing, and hand to hand contact. Frequent hand-washing or use of alcohol sanitizer can reduce the latter route of transmission, but just how far can a solid sneeze travel, and where do those virus-laden droplets go?

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have answered those questions with the help of some pretty yucky videos.

It’s certainly that time of year when sneezes probably don’t spell allergies. As video from the Florida Health Department shows, colds and flu are easily spread in close contact by hand to hand contact.

But what about longer distances?

That takes a sneeze, which most people or even doctors say might travel a few feet. As Professor Lydia Bourouiba from the engineering school at MIT explains, sneezes are like flu rockets.

“It’s about how pathogens of one individual become the pathogens of another person,” she said.

In other words, how a flu victim can spread his or her germs. Bourouiba used a super high-speed camera that shoots a million frames per second to record what a sneeze cloud looks like. Not only did she find that some germ droplets from a vigorous sneeze flew nearly 30 feet, her team also tracked the path of different sized droplets.

“Sneezes are interesting, multi-phase turbulent clouds complex with gas and drops and solid residues,” Bourouiba said.

Some tiny droplets actually float upwards in air currents, which means they can be taken up and spread by ventilation systems. It also means that a good sneeze can spread germs all around you as a computer model from the Federal Aviation Administration demonstrated how germs could circulate in an airplane cabin.

So how should you keep from spreading germs when you sneeze? Aiming into your hands is bad news for the next person you touch. Doing so into your elbow is better, but some germs still manage to escape.

Believe it or not, sneezing into a strong tissue blocks the most droplets. You still have to throw it away and then wash or disinfect your hands to kill any breakthrough germs. You could also use something some gentlemen carry — a handkerchief — but then you have to do something with it so you don’t contaminate other surfaces.

Better yet, just wash it after a sneeze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch