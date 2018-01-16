NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Snow is headed towards parts of the Tri-State area on Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.
Forecasters are calling for snow to start falling late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
One to two inches of snow is possible in the city with two to four inches possible for parts of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Forecasters say there could be more snow farther north and west.
