Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
After Boomer played the role of scaremonger, Gio advocated for the Mets to make a big move. It was just your typical Wednesday morning on WFAN.
Boomer warned of the influenza outbreak that is plaguing the continental United States. Gregg countered by suggesting that if the team in Queens plans to rebuild, its best course of action is doing it through free agency. He noted that inking veteran third baseman Mike Moustakas would be a great place to start.
And if all that wasn’t enough, the guys addressed Pat Shurmur reportedly being set to become the next head coach of the Giants.
Have a listen above.