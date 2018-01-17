CBS 2A woman bundles up against the cold wind in Times Square December 27, 2010 in New York after a blizzard dropped 18 to 20 inches (46 to 51 cm) of snow in the area. The tail end of a powerful blizzard across the US north-east snarled plans for millions of holiday travelers Monday, forcing New […]
After Boomer played the role of scaremonger, Gio advocated for the Mets to make a big move. It was just your typical Wednesday morning on WFAN.

Boomer warned of the influenza outbreak that is plaguing the continental United States. Gregg countered by suggesting that if the team in Queens plans to rebuild, its best course of action is doing it through free agency. He noted that inking veteran third baseman Mike Moustakas would be a great place to start.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the guys addressed Pat Shurmur reportedly being set to become the next head coach of the Giants.

Have a listen above.

