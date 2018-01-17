MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Nassau County executive is keeping her promise to rid the county of corruption.
Laura Curran signed an executive order Wednesday, barring appointed members of her administration from holding leadership positions in a political party or donating to her campaign.
“This order changes the way politics can exist here in Nassau County,” she said. “I ran this campaign on a promise of addressing corruption, and this order begins to fulfill that promise. We will undo the culture that has allowed corruption to take root in the halls of government.”
Curran said the previous administration was filled with corruption, which she wants to make sure does not happen under her watch.
“These measures are generally done in the office of district attorneys,” she said. “I’ve been told by the New York State Association of Counties — by NYSAC — that this is the first time such measures have been taken in local county government.”