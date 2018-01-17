CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Apple, Dick Brennan, Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — History was made again on Wall Street Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 26,000 for the first time ever.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the benchmark is yet another notch on an already impressive record run. Fifty-two weeks ago, the Dow was trading at just below 20,000.

Meanwhile, there is some big news from Apple. A part of the Republican tax plan passed last month allows a one-time repatriation of corporate cash held abroad.

Apple has 94 percent of its total cash outside the United States, and now said it is bringing back billions – which cannot hurt the booming market.

Apple just announced on Wednesday it will bring back potentially hundreds of billions of dollars from overseas to fund investment in the U.S., and hire 20,000 people in the U.S. That is on top of the 84,000 it already has.

In a statement, Apple said: “Apple, already the largest U.S. taxpayer, anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law. A payment of that size would likely be the largest of its kind ever made.”

Tech stocks got a boost from Apple on Wednesday, and stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings from big companies also boosted the market — as it continues its run in record territory with various forces driving it since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“We’re headed to 52-week highs in all the three benchmarks. A lot of that’s just pro-business policies helped underpin a really rocket rally for stocks, and you know, we talked about deregulation and these tax cuts that we’ve seen – all that has pretty much underpinned a move higher for stocks,” said Mark DeCambre, markets editor at MarketWatch.

With the stock market reaching records so often, 1,000-point moves in the Dow have become increasingly commonplace. It has been just eight trading days since the Dow had its first close above 25,000.

Meanwhile, Apple should be bringing back to the U.S., by CBS2’s calculation, $245 billion. In addition, it will build a new campus in the U.S.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch