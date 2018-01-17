CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyreke Evans had 23 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, along with 10 assists to lift the Memphis Grizzlies over the New York Knicks 105-99 on Wednesday night.

JaMychal Green added 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and Jarell Martin added 17 points each to help Memphis win its second straight.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 21 points, while Enes Kanter finished with 20, including 18 in the first half. Courtney Lee and Michael Beasley had 18 points each.

Memphis played without starting center Marc Gasol, who sat out with an illness.

The Knicks pulled within 102-99 with about 47 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Lee, but Evans converted three free throws, including one when Lee was called for a technical with 17.8 seconds left.

Memphis stretched its lead to 18 midway through the third quarter. It was still shooting 51 percent after three quarters but opened the fourth not scoring for almost four minutes.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Have lost seven straight road games in Memphis. New York’s last road win against the Grizzlies was in March 2011. … Lee converted a free throw with 5:05 left in the second quarter — his 45th straight, setting a franchise record. Chris Duhon held the record of 44, set during the 2008-09 season. Lee now has 48 straight. … Television analyst and former Knicks star Walt Frazier took a ball to the face in the first half. He never missed a play and returned after treatment at halftime.

Grizzlies: Memphis also was without F/C Brandan Wright due to illness. … With Gasol out, Deyonta Davis started the first game of his career. … The Grizzlies, who beat the Lakers on Monday, had not won consecutive games since Oct. 26-28.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Continue seven-game trip at Utah on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Host Sacramento on Friday night.

