CBS 2Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYDamaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Ice Skating, Jessica Allen, Parks, Winter Fun, winter spots

By Jessica Allen

New York, despite its urbanity, has some of the world’s most famous ice skating rinks. Here are our five favorite spots to get our glide on.

Bryant Park Rink
Fifth and Sixth Avenues and between 40th and 42nd Streets
New York, NY 10018
(917) 438-5166
bryantpark.org

Free! Free! Free! This lovely rink in the center of Manhattan has much going for it: a beautiful location near the main branch of the New York Public Library, close proximity to food and drink, and absolutely no cost to skate. Check the calendar before you go, as the rink features a slew of fun events along with skate clinics for anyone who can’t tell the difference between a BiD and a BoD. You can rent skates for $20 a pair, and pay extra to reserve a spot on the rink.

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park
679 Riverside Drive
New York, NY 10031
(212) 694-3600
parks.ny.gov

Rising 69 feet about the Hudson, Harlem’s Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park features swimming, playgrounds, an athletic center, and a theater. Ice skating too, with an indoor rink that’s often a little less crowded than some of the other spots on this list (or elsewhere in the city). Riverbank offers a skating club, ice hockey league, a spot to get your skates sharpened, and lessons. After you’ve finished, you can refuel at the nearby snack bar or on-site sit-down restaurant.

LeFrak Center at Lakeside
Prospect Park
Enter at Parkside and Ocean Avenues
Brooklyn, NY
(212) 661-6640
www.lakesideprospectpark.com

Boasting some 32,000 square feet of skating space, the LeFrak Center beckons in the summer, when you can rollerskate like nobody’s business, as well as in the winter, when you can ice skate your heart out. The little ones might enjoy special classes targeted just for them, or you can head over, strap on some rented skates, and do your thing on the ice. Hours are weather-dependent, but generally, the center is open from 9 to 5 p.m., with slightly later hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center
Fifth Ave between 49th and 50th Streets
New York, NY, 10020
(212) 332-7654
therinkatrockcenter.com

Perhaps the most famous ice rink in New York City, the Rink at Rockefeller Center is popular for a reason: it’s a great place to skate. And to propose, as you’ll probably see if you spend more than 20 minutes watching or skating. An online ticketing system lets you reserve skate space in advance, which decreases the amount of time you’ll have to wait in the cold. It’s open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., through April. Consider booking a package, which includes breakfast, afternoon tea, or dinner.

World Ice Arena
13135 Avery Ave.
Flushing, NY 11368
(718) 760-9001
www.worldice.com

World Ice Arena not only lets you freestyle and figure skate, but also helps you bone up on your stick and puck work. Adults and kids can sign up for hockey lessons, and folks who are serious about skating can participate in the rink’s fitness and skating clinics. Other groups include the Flushing Meadows Speed Skating Club and Theatre on Ice, in which participants learn to perform a series of sequenced moves in a beautiful blend of dance and skating. See the website for schedules and info.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch