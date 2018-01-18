NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents have been evacuated from a building on the Bowery.
According to the Department of Buildings a judge presiding over a dispute between tenants and their landlord, ordered an inspection of the building on Thursday.
Engineers found the building’s main stairway to be structurally unstable prompting a full evacuation of the building.
On Thursday night, the DOB ordered the owner to replace the stairway within two weeks.
“Not let him go upstairs, that’s why he angry,” one woman told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius.
The evacuation affects 75 people.
The Red Cross was offering relocation assistance to any tenant in need.