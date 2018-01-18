CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A good Samaritan rescued a fellow commuter who fell onto the tracks after she was punched in the face by a man at a Long Island Rail Road train station.

The 28-year-old woman accidentally bumped into the man on the platform Wednesday at the Central Islip station where she takes the train to work every day, witness Usman Kahn said.

The man then punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall face-first onto the tracks below, Kahn said.

“A bystander had jumped onto the tracks and helped bring her up,” Kahn said. “She was terrified at the time. She was even afraid of taking the help from that bystander because she didn’t know what was going on.”

Kahn said the good Samaritan only had seconds before the train pulled into the station.

“Luckily he pulled her up, less than a minute later the train pulled into the station. So that bystander was a real hero of the day,” Kahn said.

The victim was bleeding from her face and panicking when she was brought to safety. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Her coworkers told Kahn she’s doing better.

“They said that she’s in better spirits but definitely very grateful of that good Samaritan who quickly jumped onto the tracks and helped her out,” Kahn said.

The suspect remains on the loose.

