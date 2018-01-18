NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Being governor is so yesterday.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie learned the hard way that his special treatment is over.
Christie tried to circumvent a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday morning. Christie was with his State Police detail and attempted to enter through a special access area, located near the exit of the restricted area of the terminal.
A Port Authority officer refused to let Christie pass, telling the former governor that he is no longer allowed to use that access.
The officer escorted Christie to the regular entrance.
Christie cooperated as instructed.
We’ve reached out to Christie for comment and will update this story if and when we hear from him.