NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Correction officers lined the steps of City Hall Thursday calling for safer jails and warning of the dangers that inmates could pose.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, lawmakers are focusing on making New York’s jails safer for inmates and eventually closing Rikers Island. But the Correction Officers Benevolent Association said there were 2,000 assaults on officers last year.
“We need the mayor to do his damn job,” said union president Elias Husamudeen.
Husamudeen accuses city and state lawmakers of taking away the tools officers need to protect inmates and themselves.
“They want to jeopardize the safety of New York City Correction officers because they want to be beholding to inmate advocates,” he said.
More than 100 union members lined the steps of City Hall Thursday, holding large photos of injured officers and warning of anarchy if a state bail reform package is passed, and inmates are allowed back on the streets.